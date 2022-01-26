Lyndon R. Landaeta, 46, passed Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Hospice & Community Care in Mt. Joy. He was the husband of Jennifer L. (Albright) Landaeta, his wife of 26 years.
Lyndon was born October 10, 1975, in Hanover, the son of Roberta A. (Robinson) Landaeta of East Berlin, and the late Cesar L. Landaeta.
Lyndon was employed for 28 years at P.C.A., was a 1994 graduate of Bermudian High School, and was a member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, McSherrystown Home Association, and United States Tennis Association, where he held a state ranking as a teenager.
In addition to his wife Jennifer and mother Roberta, Lyndon is survived by a daughter, Gabrielle L. Landaeta of Hanover; a son, Addison J. Landaeta and his wife Nikolya of Dover; a grandson, Landon A. Landaeta of Dover; a brother, Leonardo R. Landaeta of Hanover; and a nephew, Connor L. Landaeta of Hanover.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin. A graveside service will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford at 12:30 p.m., with Rev. Julie Beall officiating.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
