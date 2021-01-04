Elaine C. Leppo, 71, of Littlestown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at her home. She was the companion of Ronald Dehoff.
Born Jan. 9, 1949, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Stephen B. Weaver Sr. and Janet (Sullivan) Weaver.
Elaine retired from Aneco Manufacturing and also Ox Paper Tube and Core. She was an excellent quilter, winning four awards, enjoyed sewing, cooking, travel and just spending time with her friends and family.
Surviving in addition to her companion are three children, Ryan G. Leppo of Hanover, Shaun. M. Webb and companion Kelly Smith of Annville, and Tammy C. Webb of Aldie, Va.; four siblings, Stephen B. Weaver Jr., Donald R. Weaver, Vivian M. Weaver and Julia A. White; and three grandchildren, Hope Webb, Margaret Webb and Bradley Smith. She was preceded in death by two siblings, William G. Weaver and Margaret A. Stonesifer.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc. 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, with a service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 20 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Elaine may be made to American Cancer Society of Central PA, 1004 N. Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648; or Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd, Suite D., York, PA 17402.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.