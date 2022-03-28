Minister Mary B. (Beecher) Livingston, age 85 of Biglerville, went to be with the Lord at her home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 10, 1936, in Dalton, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Charlie W. and Jennie M. Jones. Mary was a faithful member of the Amos Tabernacle Church of God & Christ in Gettysburg. She had been employed by J. E. Baker Co. in York, Pa., for 10 years prior to her retirement in 1984.
Mary was very passionate when it came to helping others. She loved to cook, fish, sing, talk about her family and the Lord. Mary had a huge impact on the many lives she touched. She opened her door and her heart to so many, she will be missed but not forgotten.
Mary is survived by two sons, William Warren Sr. and fiancé Bernadine Mathis of Gettysburg, and Kivins Beecher and companion Carol Stenabaugh of Gettysburg; five daughters, Theresa Andrade and husband Trevor of Spring Grove, Pa., Irish Whaley of McSherrystown, Lisa Buckley and husband Matt of Gettysburg, Michelle Lomax and husband Robert of Gettysburg, and Christine Jones of Cashtown; 26 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and beloved neighbors Donnie and Maryann Martin. She was predeceased by three brothers, Calvin Jones, Charlie Jones and Willie Jones; and two sisters, Gayle Jones and Mattie Simmons.
A Home Going Service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, with family members receiving friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service starting at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Assembly of God, 1575 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, with longtime friend and Pastor David L. Roberts Sr. officiating. Interment will follow the service in Flohrs Cemetery, McKnightstown. As a tribute to Minister Livingston, the family invites you to wear a hat in her honor.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.