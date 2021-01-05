Katherine L. Ambrose, 90, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Aug. 21, 1930, in Waynesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Samuel D. and Vincentia (Adams) Brewer. She was the wife of the late Ira R. Ambrose who died in 2009.
Mrs. Ambrose attended school in Emmitsburg, Md., until the age of 15, when her mother passed away; she needed to leave school to help care for her younger brothers and sister, in a family of seven children. At the age of 18 she went to work in the Rubber Factory for four years. She then married Ira Ambrose in 1952 and became a mother of four children.
In 1967, she became employed by ACNB Bank, after 27 years she retired from the bank. While working there she took banking courses and earned her GED. Her greatest joys in life were her family and friends and playing 500.
Katherine is survived by her four children, Carolyn Wagaman and her husband Robert, Ira S. Ambrose and his wife Pamela, Kathy Ambrose Foster and her husband Alex, and Brian Ambrose; 10 grandchildren, Nicholas Wagaman, Jessica Wagaman, Faith Keller, Katarina Anderson, Kiersten Fleck, Ira Ambrose, Caitlyn Herrmann, Colin Lowe, Rachael Ambrose and Jeffrey Gift; five great-grandchildren, Jackson Robert Wagaman, Avery Herrmann, Brielle Soliday, Sienna Soliday, and Melody Keller; her sister, Darlene McCleaf; her brother, Robert Brewer; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Samuel Ambrose; and her brothers, Vincent Brewer, Samuel Brewer, Charles Brewer, and Clyde Brewer.
Funeral services, because of the COVID 19 pandemic, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320, or to your favorite charity.
