Brenda Sue French, 51, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in White Marsh, Md. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel French who died July 10, 2017 and is survived by her loving fiancé Dwayne Barthlow, Maryland.
She was born Aug. 23, 1969 in Olney, Md., the daughter of Walley Douglas Pruitt and Gloria J. (Monroe) Henderson, Gettysburg.
In addition to her parents and fiancé, she is survived by her children, Joshua Pruitt, Maryland, Kristina Showers and husband David, St. Augustine, Fla., and Dustin Poland, St. Augustine, Fla.; seven grandchildren; sister, Sherry Pruitt, Havre de Grace, Md.; and aunt, Maybell Staton, Gettysburg.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
To share memories of Brenda French, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
