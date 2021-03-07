Timothy A. Smith, 68, died Friday, March 5, 2021, in York.
Tim was born Sept. 12, 1952, in York Haven, the son of the late Edwin H. and Betty L. (Toomey) Smith.
Tim was a member of Harvest Chapel in Abbottstown.
Tim is survived by three sons, Timothy A. Smith, II, and his fiancée Janette of York Springs; Mike A. Smith and his wife Jen of Manchester; and Scott A. Smith and his wife Andrea of East Berlin; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Jack Smith of New Salem. He was predeceased by a sister, Donna Crawl; and a brother, Edwin Smith, Jr.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 7 p.m., at Harvest Chapel, 6947 York Rd, Abbottstown, with Pastor Don Wolabaugh officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Ministry Motorsports, 6947 York Rd, Abbottstown, PA 17301. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
