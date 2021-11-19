A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lois Mae Ferrence, who passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg.
Born June 23, 1927, in York, Pa., she was the youngest of five children born to the late Estella and Ervin Ferrence.
Parking is available behind the church.
The service will be live-streamed on Gettysburg United Methodist Church’s Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
