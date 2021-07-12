Annabelle McDaniel, 85, of Harrisburg passed away the 11th day of July, 2021.
Annabelle was born July 3, 1936, in Greenmount, Pa. She was a daughter of the late Paul and Ellen Rhea Moritz.
Mrs. McDaniel was a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School in 1954. She worked for over 20 years as a home health caregiver for Visiting Angels. Annabelle was a long time member Memorial Baptist, Gettysburg, and had recently attended Immanuel Christian Missionary, Mechanicsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion McDaniel, and former husband, Barry Lee Shealer. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Clair Moritz, and two sisters, Mary Jane Moritz and Betty Little. She is survived by sister, Adeline Ecker, and brother, Harold Rabor. Annabelle is survived by twin daughters, Laurie Braun of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Lisa Cline (Dale) of Kannapolis, North Carolina; son, Troy Shealer (Karen) of York Springs; daughter, Jenny Zimmerman (Larry) of Middletown, Pennsylvania; son, John Shealer (Larie) of New Oxford; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Interment will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the services Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
