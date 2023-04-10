Marvin “Melvin” Pride Felton, 53, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home.
Born October 30, 1969, in Fort Valley, Georgia, he was the son of the late Dolphus Pride and Jamie Lee (Turner) Felton.
Marvin was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed watching WWE wrestling and loved playing cards; most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters, Tommy Pride of Gettysburg, Sammy Felton of Fort Valley, Ga., Michael Felton and wife Teresa of Fort Valley, Ga., Joseph Felton of Gettysburg, Mary Felton of Gettysburg and Angela Felton of Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Willie Felton Sr., Horace Felton, and Dolphus Felton.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Marvin Pride Felton will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Eldridge Moses officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Biglerville Cemetery, Biglerville.
To share memories of Marvin Pride Felton, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
