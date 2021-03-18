Martha Grace (McCain) Shoemaker, beloved wife of the late Donald Spencer Shoemaker, died peacefully Monday, March 15, 2021, at her residence in Parker House, Quincy Village, Quincy, Pa.
Born June 12, 1931, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Asa Madison McCain and Grace Barnsley (Bradnack) McCain. She grew up in the Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Maryland area, graduating from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School with the Class of 1949.
She had met her future husband in 1946 when they were both in ninth grade at Leland Junior High School. They were married on Aug. 15, 1951, at the Universalist Church in Washington, D.C.
They owned and operated the KOA Kampground in Gettysburg, from 1974 to 1992. Martha was a skilled jewelry maker and florist. She created altar flower arrangements for several churches she attended over the years including her last church, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Waynesboro.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 62 years, Donald Spencer Shoemaker; her son-in-law, Ronald Swanson; her parents; and brother.
She is survived by one son, Steve Shoemaker (Nona), Harrisburg, Pa.; and five daughters, Christine Swanson, Jacksonville, N.C., Beth Brett (Gary), Cashtown, Susan Shuff (Jennifer), Chambersburg, Pa., Lisa Clark (Brett), Sorrento, Fla., and Jennifer Clegg (Jeff), Keymar, Md.; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 112 E. Second St., Waynesboro, Pa., officiated by Rev. Linda Watkins. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 112 E. Second St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
