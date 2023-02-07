Timothy W. Neiderer, of New Oxford, passed away on February 6, 2023, at the age of 69.
He was the dear brother of Judy Epley and her husband Tom, Terry Neiderer and his wife Jill, Jeff Neiderer, Ben Neiderer and his wife Denise, Nancy Bevenour and her husband Dennis, Tony Neiderer, Gloria Neiderer, Cathy Kohler and her husband Kenny, Joan Hagarman and her husband John, Gregory Neiderer, Jeanette Huff and her husband Jerry, and Annette Flannery. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Nadine E. (Berwager) Neiderer, and his brothers, Jim, Denny and Rick Neiderer.
Tim graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1971. He was a machine operator for ESAB Welding & Cutting Products, from where he retired after 34 years of service. Tim was a lifetime member of the New Oxford Social Club and the McSherrystown Home Association. He was also a member of the McSherrystown Fish and Game Association and the Hanover Home Association. Tim loved animals and enjoyed watching nature unfold while looking out the windows of his home. He also enjoyed riding his snowmobiles, collecting ten-speed bicycles, and hunting and fishing.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Tim’s life on Thursday, February 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers at 8 p.m., and on Friday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by his funeral service at 10 a.m., with Rev. Dwight Schlaline officiating, at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown. Interment to follow at Conewago Chapel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Tim’s memory to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 would be appreciated.
