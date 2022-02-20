Jessica L. Melhorn, age 42, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill. She was born Friday, March 16, 1979, in Gettysburg, the daughter of Donna (Weaver) Melhorn of Heidlersburg and the late Ricky L. Melhorn.
Jessica graduated from Gettysburg Area Senior High School.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Mark S. Butler. She is also survived by three daughters, Brittany J. Miller, Sidney H.R. Butler, and Lindsey, J. Butler, all of Chambersburg; one son, Brandon A. Miller of Chambersburg; one sister, Amanda Melhon of Washington, Pa.; and three brothers, Joshua L. Melhorn of Hanover, George Melhorn of Gettysburg, and Alan G. Davis of New Oxford.
Jessica loved to travel and spend time at the beach with her family. She enjoyed spending time at craft vendor events and building friendships with the many wonderful people she met at them. She was a people person and loved to talk to her friends and meet new people. Jessica was a great cook and enjoyed preparing food for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, at Dugan Funeral Home. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions to assist with final expenses may be made to Dugan Funeral Home Inc. P.O. Box 393, Bendersville, PA 17306.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
