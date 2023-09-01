James (Jamie) G. Roth, age 81, of Denver, Colorado, died August 28, 2023.
Born July 19, 1942, Jamie through his school years lived near Orrtanna with his parents, Arthur and Mary (Musselman) Roth and his three siblings.
He is survived by sistemr Catharine E. Roth of Orrtanna; brothers, Daniel M. Roth (Heather) living in Zimbali, South Africa, and Philip A. Roth (Norma Wood) of Gettysburg; four nieces, Laurie Donaldson (Steven) of Gettysburg, Dr. Amy Roth Schwarze (David) of Sarasota, Fla., Hannah Roth of Manhattan, N.Y., and Lucinda Roth (Genevieve) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and longtime friend, Marion Doorduijn of Oostzaan, Netherlands. He was predeceased by a nephew, Loren P. Roth.
Jamie willed his body for anatomical study and research.
Graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1960, Jamie received a BA in psychology from Bluffton College, Ohio, in 1964, did graduate work at the University of Sweden in Upsala, Sweden and a PhD in sociology from the University of California, Palo Alto.
Jamie started his teaching career as professor of sociology at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, for a few years, then to Regis University, Denver, Colo., until his retirement.
A musician and singer, Jamie was from student days until his final illness an admirer and performer of traditional American folk music with fiddle, autoharp and guitar. The majority of his professional career was spent at Regis University where he built a hugely successful department of sociology. Jamie is remembered by his colleagues and students for his commitment to social justice and ecological awareness.
Friends remember Jamie’s beautiful xeriscape garden and musical evenings at his home and in other settings.
