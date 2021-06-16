Stephen F. Houck, 59, of Hanover, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born Nov. 3, 1961, in Gettysburg, Steve was the son of the late Raymond F. and Leitha R. (Eline) Houck.
He was 1979 Littlestown High School graduate and had worked at Littlestown Hardware & Foundry for over 23 years.
Surviving are his brother, Christopher R. Houck of Sidney, Ohio, and his sister, Susan D. Miller of Gettysburg. Steve was predeceased by his sister, Lori A. Shower.
Steve enjoyed working and loved the Baltimore Orioles and his family.
A graveside memorial service is Wednesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating.
Memorials in Steve's name may be sent to one's favorite charity.
