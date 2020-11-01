Mary Lee Patrick, one of the matriarchs of the Gettysburg Black community, died at her home on South Washington Street in Gettysburg, Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020.
Ms. Patrick, who went by the nickname Mickey, was born on April 9, 1931, in Emmitsburg, Md., the daughter of Floyd E. Lee Sr. and Emma Butler Lee. Two husbands predeceased her, Earl Leonard Patrick and Stanley R. Patrick.
She graduated from Gettysburg High School, the class of the 49ers and the Philadelphia Modeling and Charm School, Philadelphia, Pa.
Known for her strong personality and contributions to improving the neighborhood and rehabilitating houses in the predominantly Black Third Ward, Ms. Patrick was a federal employee for 35 years, working for the departments of Commerce and Navy in Philadelphia, and at the Interior Department’s Gettysburg National Military Park. She was also very proud to say that she was one of the first employees of the Eisenhower Historical Site in Gettysburg.
Ms. Patrick help start the Adams County Heritage Festival and the local Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration. She was a principal in the Lincoln Cemetery project on Long Lane in Gettysburg to honor Black soldiers who served during the Civil War and the World Wars.
An Adams County Republican who supported former President Barack Obama, she volunteered during his campaign at the Adams County Democratic Committee. Ms. Patrick was also a member of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce.
Ms. Patrick loved going to her family reunions in Sewickley outside of Pittsburgh and traveling, particularly to the Bahamas where on her 20th visit to Britannia Beach Hotel she received special gifts and the title “Mistress of the Estate.”
Mickey was an avid Steelers fan. She loved her pets, especially her last one, Puss Puss the cat.
She was predeceased by sisters and brothers, Marguerite Lee Williams, Beatrice “Betty” Lee Frealing, Emily Lee Millen, Floyd E. Lee Jr. and John Patrick Lee.
She is survived by nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and great grand-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High St., Gettysburg, Pa. She will be interred in St. Francis Cemetery. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
