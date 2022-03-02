A Celebration of Life service for Helen L. Maitland, 99, of Gettysburg, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends and share memories from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Thursday at the church. There will be a reception immediately following the service at The Inn at Herr Ridge, 900 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg.
To share memories of Helen L. Maitland and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
