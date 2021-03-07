Charles Clinton Senseney

Charles (Charlie) Clinton Senseney passed away peacefully at home in Las Vegas, Nevada, of a non-Covid illness on Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 89.
Charles was a 1949 graduate of Westminster (MD) High School. He served four years in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954, and was a life member of VFW Post 467 in Westminster, Maryland. In 1955, Charlie entered the Maryland State Police Academy with the 35th Recruit Class, and spent four years as a state trooper. Charlie studied photography for two years at San Diego State College, then worked as a photographer for several years before becoming sheriff of Howard County, Maryland, from 1970 to 1974.
Eventually, Charles became the Rangemaster and Principal Firearms Instructor at the Burlington County (NJ) Police Academy, where he served for ten years before retiring. During that time, Charlie, his first wife, Grace, and their five children also purchased the A-OK Campground in Gettysburg, which eventually changed name to Artillery Ridge Campground.
In 1984, Charlie began a new career as a “house husband” after being remarried to Chris, an FBI agent. Together they moved around the country, with assignments in Buffalo, New York, Monterey, California, New York City, and finally Las Vegas, Nevada. When Chris retired in 2003, they remained in Las Vegas.
Charlie was good at shooting guns and shooting pool. In 1972, he won first place in the Palm Springs, California National Sheriffs' Association conference pistol competition over sheriffs from all over the country. Charlie and Chris also competed in pistol, pool and poker competitions in the Nevada Police Olympics and Nevada Senior Olympics. He loved the challenge of playing blackjack and poker, especially when playing with the members of his family. His larger-than-life personality will be forever missed, and everyone who knew him has a favorite “Charlie” story to tell.
Charles was the son of the late Truman and Alice (Garber) Senseney of Westminster, Maryland. He is survived by Chris (Christine Fischer) Senseney, Michael and Dorene “Beanie” Senseney, Denise and Timothy Krout, Fay and Fred Stevens, Daniel and Elizabeth “Beth” Senseney, Timothy Senseney and Brian Coppola, four grandchildren (Kristal Luff, Nickolas Senseney, Lindsay Stevens and Chase Senseney), and two great granddaughters (Deziree Roberts and Scarlett Silvia). He was preceded in death by grandson David Stevens. Charlie is also survived by Grace (Harbaugh) Senseney, in-laws Edward and Starr (Shank) Fischer, in-laws Janice (Fischer) and David Silverman, and his loving boxer dog, Cash.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship is being established with the Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation in honor of both Charlie and Chris Senseney. The fund will focus on criminal justice, given that law and law enforcement were close to both their hearts. Donations can be made to the Senseney Scholarship ℅ Phi Sigma Sigma Foundation, 1213 Liberty Road, Suite J, #335, Eldersburg, MD 21784.
