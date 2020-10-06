J. Richard “Dick” Sharrah, 82, quietly passed from this world on Oct. 4, 2020. During the last two years he was a guest at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, Pa. Born on Sept. 5, 1938, and resided his entire life in Cashtown. He was the oldest child of John and Nellie E. Clup Sharrah.
Sharrah attended public schools at Franklin Township Elementary then Gettysburg Junior and Senior High School graduating in 1956. He received a bachelor of arts degree in history from Gettysburg College in 1960. He also took post graduate classes at Gettysburg College and Shippensburg University. He completed a 35-year career in teaching, from 1960 until 1995. He began his career at Chambersburg’s Franklin Street School, then transferred to Gettysburg Junior High School from 1963 until his retirement in 1995. During his career in Gettysburg, he was faculty advisor to the Junior High Newspaper, advisor to the Student Council and Junior Historians.
A 50-year member of Zion UCC in Arendtsville, he was very active in the Sunday school, serving as superintendent several years. He was an avid fan of musicals enjoying trips to Broadway in New York City.
Active in the community, he was a member of the Arendtsville Lions Club, Adams County Retired Teachers Association, and Gettysburg High School Alumni Association of which he served a two-year term as president.
Sharrah is survived by a brother Joseph Sharrah, and a sister Carol S. Powell of Cashtown; and his only niece, Marta L. Dunn and her husband George C. Neurauter of Washington, D.C.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Zion United Church of Christ, Gettysburg Street, Arendtsville, at 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church on that Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private at Greenmount Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a favorite charity or Zion UCC, P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.