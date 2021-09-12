Mary J. DiTomasso, 82 of Fairfield, formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y. passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Gettysburg.
Born March 19, 1939 in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget (McMann) McLoughlin. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Peter Edward DiTomasso, who died May 1, 2009, and a son, Matthew DiTomasso.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield. Mary was a beloved wife and mother and was a wonderful caregiver to many members of her family. Survivors include three sons, Fr. Peter DiTomasso of Fairfield, Patrick DiTomasso of Middletown, Del. and James DiTomasso of Brick, N.J. and a sister, Margaret Tellefsen of Port Jefferson, N.Y. Mary was predeceased by two brothers, Patrick and Matthew; and three sisters, Rose, Susan and Kathleen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomasso, Celebrant. A Viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 to 11 am.
Following cremation, burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Middle Village, Long Island, New York. The family suggests memorials to St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.