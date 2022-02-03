Bernard J. “Bernie” Lawrence Jr., 93, formerly of Hanover, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family Thursday, February 3, 2022, at The Brethren Home Community, New Oxford.
He was born February 1, 1929, in Hanover, Pa., to Bernard J. and Marie C. (Staub) Lawrence. He was predeceased also by his brother, Donald F. Lawrence.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Louise (Lingg) Lawrence of New Oxford; and children, Daniel E. Lawrence (companion Ann Snyder) of Hanover, Barbara A. Lawrence (spouse Leigh Ann Hurd) of Round Hill, Virginia, and Andrew J. Lawrence of Hanover. Also surviving are grandchildren Adam T. Lawrence (wife LaShay) and Anne L. Lawrence, both of Spring Grove, Pa.
Bernie was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, Class of 1946. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Immaculate Conception Church in New Oxford.
He began his working career as a store manager for Hanover Shoe, was a salesman for Menchey Music Service, and worked as a salesman for Chicago Musical Instrument Company before he and Louise bought Shultz’s Delicatessen in Hanover in 1975. He operated Shultz’s for 18 years until his retirement.
Bernie was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In retirement, he cherished time spent with family and friends.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344; or Good Samaritan Fund of The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
