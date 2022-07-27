Mary Luella (Neason) Cree of Fairfield, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. In death, as in life, she was surrounded by her loving family as she passed peacefully into the arms of her loving Savior.
Mary was born in Altoona on January 12, 1926, daughter of the late William Andrew and Esther Elizabeth (Mutzabaugh) Neason of Altoona. Praise God for giving her such a long and fruitful life to enjoy her family.
Mary is survived by her five children, Don A. and Patricia (Knapp) Cree of Beaver, W.Va., Jonathan Z. and Analee (Doehrel) Cree of Erie, Beverly A. Petruso of Erie, Mark E. and Melissa (Ott) Cree of Fairfield, and Shelley M. Winnett of Waynesboro. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Donald Maxwell Cree, in January 2001. Also preceding her were two sisters, Camella Gates of Altoona and Rose Pearsall of San Jose, Calif.; and brother William Neason Jr. of Altoona.
Scrabble was one of her favorite pastimes, along with knitting and crocheting with her life-long friend Jeanne Moore. Mary also enjoyed reading, working in her flower garden, and watching birds and other wildlife in her yard. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and she enjoyed watching them play.
A celebration of life service will be private at the convenience of the family.
A special thank you and appreciation is extended to the hospice team from SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care & Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice in her name.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.