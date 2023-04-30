Summer L. Sneeringer, 46, of New Oxford, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at the York Hospital.
Born February 7, 1977, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of Kathy (Laughman) McWilliams and Scott Pope. Summer was the loving wife of Edward R. Sneeringer with whom she spent the last 18 years and shared the past 3-½ years in marriage.
Summer was a 1995 graduate of New Oxford High School and received her BA in human sciences from Kaplan University.
Summer was very fond of animals, especially her cats and dogs.
In addition to her husband and mother, Summer is survived by her daughter, Paige A. Gladfelter of New Oxford; her stepson, Patrick E. Sneeringer of Linglestown, Pa.; a brother, Mike Pope; a sister, Annie Pope; and her grandmother, Betty Posso.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Summer will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut St., Hanover, Pa., with Rev. Faye Snyder officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Summer may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.