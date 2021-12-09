Patricia A. (Bailey) “Pat” Simpson, 66, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 11, 1955, in Tazewell, Virginia, and graduated from Gaithersburg High School in Maryland in 1973.
Pat was predeceased by her husband, Edward W. Simpson; father Walter “Jerry” Bailey; and beloved in-laws Ernest and Rebecca Simpson.
She was employed by the Gettysburg Area School District as an administrative secretary until her retirement in 2013.
Pat loved animals and spending time with her many friends. Being a mother was her greatest joy.
She leaves behind her daughter, Emily R. Simpson of Gettysburg; a son, Tyler E. Simpson of Manchester, Pa.; two sisters, Maggie Dowling of Ursa, Ill., and Wanda Bailey of Charles Town, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and her much adored Pug “granddogs.”
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.