Walter I. Miller, 90, of Hanover passed away peacefully at York Hospital on Monday, November 29, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Jayne L. (McMaster) Miller.
Born August 14, 1931, he was a son of the late Walter I. and Jenny V. (Leasure) (Miller) Long.
In addition to his wife, Walter is survived by his daughter, Gaylynn Gorman; his brother, John Miller; five grandchildren; as well as many loving nieces, nephews family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Walter; and his son, Randy Miller.
There are no services planned.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
