Jack W. Anderson died with his family by his side on November 20, 2022. He has now joined his wife Barbara E. Anderson in heaven.
He is survived by his brother, Dick (and his wife Linda), and his sister Alice Huffman. He also has three children, Gail Bixler (and her husband Neil), Vicki Leister (and her husband Tom) and Mark Anderson (and his wife Tracy). He has six grandchildren, Stacy Bixler, Katie Stonesifer (and her husband Brian), Megan McGinley, Joe Anderson (and his wife Amy), Matthew Leister and Shane Anderson (and his wife Jenny). He also has four great-grandchildren, Ayden and Ava McGinley, Mason Stonesifer, Jack Anderson and Kennedy Bixler. His friend of three years, Peg Sitzmann, was very dear to him. His family was always closest to his heart.
Jack grew up and spent most of his life in East Berlin helping on his father’s farm. After high school he joined the Marine Corps and served immediately after the Korean war in Japan. He served honorably and was a proud Marine the rest of his life.
After being discharged from the Marine Corps, he met the love of his life and brought his bride, Barbara, a city girl, back to the countryside. He went to work with his father and brother in the hay and straw business. Eventually he struck out on his own working hard and building a successful fertilizer business. He and Barb were always a team throughout their marriage, he working late hours and with her watching over the kids and their home. So many people learned from Jack’s business savvy, especially Mark and Gail, calling him their mentor. Mark turned to him many times for advice as he built GVM, the business Jack started. He was well respected in the farm community and known as always being fair and honest.
After retiring he and Barbara led a blessed life, traveling on their boat with friends and many times their daughter Vicki, owning a home in Montana for five years, where his brother lived, and spending the winters in Florida. In her final years, Jack cared for Barbara as a loving husband would.
Whether it was out golfing, repairing something broken or working on a new project, if you knew Jack, you knew that he was always busy. He was always willing to help his family, friends and neighbors in any way he could. Until the very end, he lived by the song titled “Don’t Let the Old Man In.”
The celebration of life services will be held January 21, 2023, at the Intersection Church, 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Visitation with the family is from 9:30- 11 a.m. The service will be at 11 a.m., followed by lunch.
