Family and friends mourn the loss but celebrate the amazing life of Shirley Anne Larkin Tassencourt, who passed away on March 4, 2021 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, Md. She was 94 years old.
Shirley was born on Dec. 5, 1926 in Chungking, China. At that time, her parents, Professor George R. and Anne (Stacy) Larkin were in the process of leaving China after serving for six years as academic, faith-based missionaries at West China Union University in Chengdu, Szechuan, China. They were sponsored by Wesleyan University in Connecticut, and joined other educators who were part of an international group assigned to the University in Chengdu. The Larkin family also included Shirley’s brother, Bert Larkin, who was three years old when they departed China.
Upon the Larkin family’s return to the U.S. in 1927, they became residents of Gettysburg. Shirley’s father, Prof. George Larkin, joined the Gettysburg College faculty in the Department of Economics, where he served until his death in 1956.
Shirley and her brother, Bert, grew up and had many friends in Gettysburg. Shirley was a 1944 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Following high school, she attended the University of Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia. While there, she met her future husband, Jesse Maurice Tassencourt, and they were married in August of 1947. Their family continued to live in the Philadelphia area near Media, Pa. where they raised their two daughters, Andrea and Zoe Tassencourt.
Shirley was a lifelong teacher, creator and inspirer of art! She taught at the progressive School in Rose Valley and led many artistic workshops at Pendle Hill, a Quaker Retreat and Community Arts Center in Wallingford, Pa. Later, after receiving her Waldorf teaching certification in England, she taught Art/Ceramics at the Kimberton Farm School in Phoenixville, Pa. Her teaching career continued in Sacramento, Calif. at another Waldorf School.
Shirley walked through this world sowing enthusiasm, joy, inspiration and inner peace. She was an accomplished ceramic artist, painter and sculptor. She continued to generously share her talents, gifts, love of nature and spiritual understandings with family, friends and neighbors when she moved to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. and then retired to the high desert community of Dragoon, Ariz. At both locations, she also was the planner and major participant in the building of both her homes. She approached each project with great respect and honor toward her environmental surroundings.
Shirley has shared the last decade of her life surrounded, cherished and cared for by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Andrea Tassoncourt of Easton, Md., Zoe Tassencourt of Sebastopol, Calif. and her niece, Marianne Larkin of Gettysburg; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great niece and nephew. She was predeceased by her brother, Bert Larkin, in 1952.
For those who wish to give donations in Shirley’s memory, the family has chosen the following non-profit organizations: Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601; The School in Rose Valley, 20 School Lane, Rose Valley, PA 19063; or the American Wild Horse Campaign.
