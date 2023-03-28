Michael L. Byers was born September 27, 1959, and went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2023.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and was very involved in bowling for many years. He is survived by his two sons, Kyle and Cory; his brother Rick; and many nieces and nephews.
