David R. Sheller, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. He was born Sept. 22, 1937 in Carlisle, the son of the late Ray and Mary (Buffington) Sheller.
Dave enlisted in the Air Force in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1958. He went on to work for the federal government, retiring from the Department of Energy in 1993 after over 30 years.
Dave was an avid golfer, and enjoyed working on projects around the house. He also, loved playing bingo, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his two daughters, Shawn S. Keilholtz and her husband Jeff of Hagerstown, Md. and Beth A. Rohrbaugh and her husband Allen of Gettysburg; four granddaughters, Nichole Hockenberry and her husband Nate, Piper Rohrbaugh, Addison Rohrbaugh and Kendall Rohrbaugh; three great-grandchildren, Chase Smith, Sydney Hockenberry and Griffin Hockenberry; four sisters, Winnie Hock and husband Ray of Harrisburg, Pauline Smith of Carlisle, Audrey Sheller Bowers, and Miriam Sheller Footitt of Arizona; his companion, Joyce Naugle; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joann (Wolf) Sheller; brother, Charles Richard Sheller and sisters, Goldie Waltz and Mary Ellen “Peg” Townsend.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Chester officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 465 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 where three of his granddaughters attended. Friends may express online condolences to www.DuganFH.com.
