David L. Kelleher, of Hanover, passed away suddenly on April 8, 2022, at the age of 82.
He was the husband of Susan A. (Bivens) Kelleher; the father of David L. Kelleher Jr., Richard Kelleher and his wife Marylou, John Kelleher and his wife Rhonda, Jean Johnson, James Kelleher and his wife Michelle, Bryan Fields, Scott Fields and Amanda Kelleher. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Richard Kelleher.
David was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. A veteran, he served in the Navy from 1956-1961 in the F3H Demon Doctor Fighter Squadron, Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland, as an aviation machinist mate. David went on to have a 30-plus year career with Geico Insurance, retiring as a regional director in southern California in 1995.
He and Susan enjoyed a retirement together exploring their many activities. All who know Dave know he was never content to sit back, always on the go whether to card games, shopping trips for another great meal to cook, or trips to the lake to take the “kids” for a walk. Known as a caring person, ready to lend a hand to anyone, he touched many lives, some we know about but many we do not as he was never a man seeking recognition for his actions.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for David to be held at the Hanover American Legion located at 201 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331, on Saturday April 30, 12–4 p.m. Please provide your intention to attend so we can ensure adequate accommodations. Refer to the announcement on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/1S4DxzLcw.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in David’s memory to the ASPCA would be greatly appreciated. ASPCA Organization Memorial Donations -https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial. Donation notifications can be directed to Susan Kelleher via email account blvdtwins@aol.com within the donation process on the ASPCA website.
Family service by Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
