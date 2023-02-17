William R. “Bill” Newman of Fairfield passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace Jane McKeever.
Bill was born December 25, 1927, in Fairfield. He was the son of the late Edward and Stella Linn Newman.
He was a World War II veteran who served in the US Army Air Force. He was an instructor for jet engine maintenance on the F-80 fighter. Upon returning home he joined the family created and owned grocery store which evolved into Newman’s Super Thrift with his two brothers.
Bill was a dedicated Dodger baseball fan which spanned over the decades. One of his proudest moments was attending the first Dodger Fantasy dream camp at Vera Beach, Florida, where he was able to meet and share game highlights with many of the former Brooklyn Dodgers.
Bill was a collector and an active dedicated member of the Fairfield Lion’s Club for over 60 years. He served as their treasurer for many years. He was a life time member of St. John Lutheran Church and recently became interested in the Fairfield Historic Society.
Bill’s family was very important to him. He is survived by two daughters, Jane McCalla and her husband Scott, and Nancy Miller and her husband Duane; and his pride and joy granddaughter, Krista Montycalla and her husband Nick. He is also survived by many nephews and their families.
On February 25, 2023, we will celebrate Bill’s life at St. John Lutheran Church in Fairfield. Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon with a service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Fairfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John Lutheran Church and the Fairfield Historic Society.
