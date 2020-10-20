Mary C. McClintock, age 94, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Brethren Home in New Oxford. She was the loving wife of the late Charles McClintock who passed away in 1975.
Mary was born in Conewago Township, Adams County, on May 29, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Raymond E. Wilt and Maude (Smith) Wilt.
She retired from Wege Pretzel Co. after 15 years of employment. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent Church in Hanover.
She is survived by her children, Charles McClintock Jr. and his wife Susan of New Oxford, Joyce Marth of Selbyville, Del., Robert McClintock and his wife Carolyn of Little River, S.C., Thomas McClintock of Littlestown, Donald McClintock and his wife Sallie of Hanover, George McClintock and his wife Julie of Hanover, and Rose McClintock of Hanover; her daughter-in-law Tracy McClintock of Hanover; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Edward McClintock; her daughter-in-law April McClintock; son-in-law John Marth; her sisters Edith Byrd and Doris Livensberger; and her brother Leroy Wilt.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 220 3rd St., Hanover, Pa., with Rev. Michael P. Reid II as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Vincent Church or the Good Samaritan Fund at the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike., New Oxford PA 17350.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.