Barbara Ann Bentzel

Barbara Ann “Golden” Bentzel, 79 of Littlestown, died Thursday April 6, 2023 at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Harry C. Bentzel, who died November 3, 2021. They were married for 61 years.
Born July 5, 1943 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Kathleen and Ralph A. Golden. She was employed at Jack Tar for many years and then retired and baby-sat her grandchildren, whom she cherished.
Surviving are her sons, Bryan H Bentzel and Teri of Littlestown, Jeffrey D. Bentzel and Penny of Hanover; her daughters, Carol L “Sam” Bair and Randy of Hanover, Laura A. Armacost of Littlestown, and Julie A. Arentz of Hanover; her 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren with three more on the way, and six step-great-grandchildren.
Barbara had an in-law family that she considered her own family that included sisters-in-law Betty Jean and Allen Dutterer of Pleasant Valley, Md., Nancy L Rexroth of Thomasville, Judy and Wendall “Butch” Green of Florida, Peggy and Brian Fuller of Hanover, Virginia “Ginny” Bentzel, and brother in-law Richard Bentzel.
Barb was predeceased by sons-in-law Kenneth R. Armacost and Craig E. Arentz and brother-in-law John C. Bentzel.
A memorial service will be Sunday April 23, 2023 at Christ Church of Littlestown at 2 p.m., with Pastor Garry Sheaffer officiating.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials in Barbara’s name may be sent to, Forever Love Rescue at the Kitty Corner, 39 Queen St., Gettysburg PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh@comcast.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.