Helen P. Wenk, 97, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at Homewood at Plum Creek.
She was the widow of Kenneth G. Wenk and daughter of the late Carrie and Roy S. Peters.
She is survived by two daughters, Carole Rebert and Sandra Flynn; one son, R. Scott Wenk; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
