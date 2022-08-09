Etta “Kate” Cullison, age 84, formerly of Fairfield, passed away at her daughter’s home in Clarksville, Tenn., on July 31, 2022. She was the daughter of the late David Thurston and Annie Mae (Baxley) Davis. She was the wife of the late John Edward Cullison Sr. who predeceased her on July 9, 2013.
Kate is survived by her children, John Cullison Jr., Teresa (Robbie) Fissel, David (Linda) Cullison, Karen Rodriguez, Janet Long, Laura (Mitch) Bowen, Michael Cullison, and Stacey Miller; sisters, Sally (Jun) Dajero, and Jo Lyn (Joe) Stottlemyer; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Kate was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Jane Cullison; brothers, William Davis and David Davis; and sisters, Nita Mae Cullison, Peggy Welty, Shirley Glatfelter, and Betty Sue Kemper.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at New St. Joseph’s Cemetery, South Seton Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727, at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences can be made to www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.