Raymond S. Dubbs, 88, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home in New Oxford. He was the life partner of Kathleen Orner for over 30 years.
Raymond was born Jan. 21, 1932, in Reading Township, Adams County, the son of the late Ellis and Blanche (Laughman) Dubbs.
Raymond loved country music, especially Willie Nelson, hunting, Nascar, and auctions.
In addition to his life partner Kathleen, Raymond is survived by two sisters, Pearl L. Sauble and her husband Glen of East Berlin, and Delores M. Small and her husband Dave of York; Raymond considered Carrie Ramirez (Mark), and Kimberly Rauch (Jason) as daughters; three grandchildren, Nicholas Ramirez (Megan), Catlin Orner (Jager), and Tyler Sweeny; one great-grandson, Willie Ramirez; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a half–sister, Wilma Lingg.
Following cremation, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Make A Wish Foundation, 2951 Whiteford Road, Suite 304, York, PA 17402. Feiser Funeral Home Inc. 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, PA 17316.
