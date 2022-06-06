John P. Clouse, age 81, of Shippensburg, formerly of Gardners, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Shippensburg Healthcare Center. He was born Thursday, December 5, 1940 in New Bloomfield, Pa., as the son of the late Leo F. and Sara I. (Lowe) Clouse.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Shippensburg. Arrangements are incomplete at this time; please visit DuganFH.com for updates.
