Leonora D. Fleet, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg.
She was born May 22, 1936. in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late James Bernie Duffy and Lillian Augusta Reiley Duffy. Her husband of 52 years, William M. Fleet, died in 2007.
Loni and her family moved to Biglerville in 1972 from southern Maryland. She was a homemaker until her children were teenagers. She then was employed for Quaker Valley Orchards in Biglerville, and later Pfaltzgraff in Bendersville.
Loni is survived by three children, William Fleet of York, Pa., James Fleet and his wife Deb of Gettysburg, and Susan Fleet of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren, Michael of York Pa., Josh of New Cumberland, Pa., Sara of York, Pa., Jamie of Washington, D.C., Heather of Gettysburg, Megan of Florence, Colo., Cory of Aspers, and Kyle of Fayetteville, Pa.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews in Gettysburg, New Bern, N.C., and the Outer Banks, N.C. She was predeceased by a daughter, Leonora (Lee) Fleet.
A celebration of Leonora’s Life will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
