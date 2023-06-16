Shelly Lynn Miller, 54, of Fairfield, died Sunday, June 11, at her home. She was the wife of Ryan C. Miller. Born Nov. 1, 1968 in Gettysburg, Shelly was the daughter of Rick E. and Margaret Joanne (Roser) Airing of Littlestown.
She was a 1986 Francis Scott Key graduate and had been employed with Random House Inc. of Westminster for 28 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband and parents are her brother, Todd Airing of Hanover and her niece, Emily Marie. Shelly was predeceased by her grandparents. Forrest and Francis Roser and Elwood and Blanche Airing. She was an avid Ravens and Orioles fan and especially enjoyed watching Jeff Gordon race.
Memorial Service is Sunday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at Terra Rubra Lion’s Club in Middleburg, Md., with Pastor Darrell Davis officiating. Memorials in Shelly’s name be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com
