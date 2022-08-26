Brenda Annette Thompson Chavez, 65, of Jacksonville, Florida, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.
Born December 29, 1956, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Ruth Richards of Gettysburg and the late Clarence Thompson.
She lived many years in Miami, Fla., before moving to Jacksonville with her daughter.
She worked for Publix Supermarket in Miami, Fla.
She is survived by two children, Chester Lawrence of Miami, Fla., and Tammy Noel of Jacksonville, Fla.
She is survived by brothers, Barry Thompson of Redwood City Calif., Greg Thompson of Biglerville, Larry Thompson of Biglerville, Jeff Thompson of Hanover, Pa., and Mark Thompson of Etters, Pa.; and sisters, Patricia Crates of Gettysburg, and Vickie Richards of Biglerville.
Brenda was preceded in death by her sister Gail Green.
She is survived by her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and god daughter.
Memorial service will be held in Jacksonville, Fla., at the discretion of the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.