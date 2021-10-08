Mary Price Hornby, 81, Gettysburg, PA formerly of Ridgewood, N.J. passed away from Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, PA.
She was born April 7, 1940 in Scarsdale, N.Y. the daughter of Wesley and Olga Feldsine Price. Mary is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Hornby.
Mary was a long time member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Ramsey, N.J. where she joyfully sang in the choir for 30 years and served for a time as Warden. She is a graduate of Catholic University in Washington, DC. Mary began her career as a reporter for the catholic magazine “Jubilee,” spending several years living in Rome covering the Vatican Council as an editor for Chapman Ltd., an ecclesiastic publisher. As her career progressed, she became a publicist for Viking Press in New York a position she held for many years. Mary raised her family in the suburbs of NJ where she enjoyed gardening, especially lilacs and daffodils, and trees; cooking, reading, music, skiing, a good crossword puzzle, watching her kids play sports, attending a baseball game (do we dare mention her fondness of the Boston Red Sox) and everything having to do with the water: swimming, boating and being at the beach.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Christina E. Urego of Los Angeles, Calif., a son, Mark D. Hornby, and his wife Brittany of Frederick, Md., two grandchildren: Leigh and Hayden Hornby, and a sister, Priscilla Clappier of Doylestown, Pa.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mary will take place at a later date. In lieu of memorial flowers, a donation to support Mary’s love of trees can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, arborday.org or to support the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org the disease Mary succumbed to. Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
