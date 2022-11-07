Rhonda R. Deardorff, 62, of Gettysburg, died Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family, after an extended illness.
Born May 23, 1960, in Chambersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Dora E. (McClure) Deardorff.
Ms. Deardorff was an active member of Gettysburg Foursquare Church. She had an amazing career in radiology at the Gettysburg Hospital where she worked for 40 years.
Through church and her time working at the Gettysburg Hospital, Rhonda made an impact on countless lives. She was selfless, generous, and kind to everyone she crossed paths with. Her sense of humor and laughter were contagious. She loved travelling, caring for her dog, Cooper, but more than anything she loved raising her son Zebulan, of whom she was very proud, and loved beyond measure.
Rhonda is survived by her son, Zebulan D. Deardorff; her five siblings, Wilma Benedict, Charles Deardorff, Linda Etter, Pamela Mouer, and Jeffrey Deardorff; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service for Rhonda will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, with her pastor, Mark Chester, officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday evening at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
