Patricia Ann White, 86, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28, 2021 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview. Graveside Services will be held 2 p.m., Dec. 29, 2021 at Crestview Memorial Park.
Patricia was born May 19, 1935 in Hanover to Charles and Carrie (Miller) Foreman. She married Donald White and served as the manager of the Sheppard Air Force Base Bowling Center. She was active in The Greater Wichita Falls Bowling Association, she started as a director and worked her way to being president of the Women’s Association.
Survivors include Goddaughter Barb Wienhold and husband Bernie; best friend, Geneva Walker; sister, Grace Crisamore; sister-in-law, Nancy Hartzel and husband Glenn; niece, Brenda Milberry; numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald White, and all her other siblings.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, or the Wichita Falls Humane Society.
Special thank you to Karen Gates, Jennifer Foster, Visiting Angels, and Hospice for their Care for Patricia.
