David “Pap” Charles Mentzer, age 85, of Gardners, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home. He was born May 26, 1935, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of the late Melvin F. and M. Florence (Lobaugh) Mentzer.
David graduated from Biglerville High School in 1952. He was a self-employed general contractor with David Mentzer and Sons for 50 years. Pap had served as a deacon in his local church and participated in 32 church-building mission trips. He currently was a member of Servants Way Church in East Berlin.
Pap enjoyed snowmobiling and loved the snow more than a kid. He also enjoyed hunting, cabin trips, and he loved his trips to Maine. Above all, Pap was grateful his family shared unity in friendship and love with each other.
He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Barbara Ann (Roth) Mentzer; four children, Robin R. Mentzer and wife Valerie, Keith “Sam” L. Mentzer and wife Pat, Terry W. Mentzer and wife Vicki, and David C. Mentzer II and wife Kim. He is also survived by his brothers, Ralph, Melvin and Richard Mentzer; sister, Shirley Kuhn; eight grandchildren, Matt Mentzer and Maurie Miller; Zachary and Tyler Mentzer; Cassandra Estes and Nathan Mentzer, and Danielle and Emily Mentzer; and ten great-grandchildren, Mason, Kara and Erica Mentzer, Addelyn and Amelia Miller, Emma and Trenton Mentzer, and Bennett, Maya and Bridget Mentzer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Clara Shriver.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held at the family’s discretion. A Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. The family will receive guests from 12 p.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to Servants Way Church, 511 W. King St., East Berlin, PA 17316.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.