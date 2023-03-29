Sara C. (Smith) Sneeringer, 85, passed Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Homewood at Plum Creek surrounded by her family. She was the wife of John H. Sneeringer, her husband of 67 years.
Sara was born April 9, 1937, in Hanover, the daughter of the late William H. and Josephine E. (Felty) Smith Sr.
Sara was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, where she was also a member of the Rosary Society. She was a 1955 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, Mt. Pleasant Township tax collector for 28 years, and a member of the Adams County Tax Collectors Association. She loved cooking, family gatherings, and spending time with her family and friends. Sara and John traveled extensively, both nationally and internationally, and lived and farmed on the same land since they were married.
In addition to her husband John, Sara is survived by her children, Sara C. Sekinger and her husband Ken of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Barbara L. Smith and her husband Ken of New Oxford, Steven A. Sneeringer and his wife Patricia of Reisterstown, Md., Gerald H. Sneeringer and his wife Regina of New Oxford, and Diane E. Valentine and her husband Harry of Littlestown; a daughter-in-law, Pamela K. Sneeringer of New Oxford; a special nephew, William J. Sneeringer and his wife Chrissie of New Oxford and their two children; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four brothers, William Smith Jr. and his wife Emma of McSherrystown, James Smith and his wife Kay of Gettysburg, Patrick Smith and his wife Bonnie of Hanover, and Randy Smith and his wife Candy of Hanover; and two sisters, Nancy Stimer and her husband Harvey of New Oxford, and Donna Sneeringer of McSherrystown. She was predeceased by a son, David M. Sneeringer; a grandson, Jonathan Sekinger; a sister, Elaine Lawrence; and two brothers, George and Fred Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, 6-8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with prayers at 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
