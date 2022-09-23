Tracy Jo (Speelman) Gossert, 58, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her sister’s house in Hanover. She was the loving wife of Randall K. Gossert of New Oxford; together they shared 17 years of marriage.
Born on August 27, 1964, in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of Rosella F. (Laughman) Englehardt of New Oxford and the late Joseph L. Speelman and his late wife Myra L.
In addition to her husband, Tracy is survived by a son, Hunter R. Gossert of New Oxford; a brother, Chris Speelman of New Oxford; three sisters, Jessica Hunt and her husband Brian of Dover, Karen Moore and her husband Kenneth of Hanover, and Penny Stoudenheimer and her husband Samuel of Columbia; several nieces and nephews; and many loving extended family members and friends.
Tracy was a beloved member of her family and a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and/or aunt to all who knew and loved her. She worked for many years as an employee of both Glaxo Smith Kline and Hanover Pen corporation. In her free time, Tracy had many hobbies and interest including collecting snowmen and going to yard sales.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com for service updates.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
To share memories of Tracy, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
