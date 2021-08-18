Amazing grace, how sweet the sound of the party of all the angels welcoming Nick Rusinko, 26, of Wellsville, Pa., into the glory of God’s Kingdom. Nick passed from this life on August 14, 2021.
Nick was a 2013 graduate of Bermudian Springs High and graduated from Wyncode Academy with a certificate in software engineering.
Nick’s optimism, generosity, and kindness will be cherished by his parents, Barb and Scott Klovensky and Robert Rusinko. Nick’s joyful and carefree outlook on life continues in his siblings, Karissa and Alex Rusinko. Nick is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss his easy-going personality as well as his love of family.
Nick was a passionate, loyal friend to many with a contagious smile whose laughter could light up a room. Nick enjoyed growing up in Lake Meade, spending time with his friends “fishing,” and other sorts of hoodlum mischief. His favorite meal at home was a leftover meatloaf sandwich, and there was no such thing as too many Fruit Gushers.
He was known for his fearless love of traveling and adventure and he used that passion to create beautiful photographs wherever he went. Nick had the unique ability to find happiness in the day-to-day things.
The family will receive friends on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Nick always cared about helping others. If you’d like to carry on his legacy of generosity, in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in his name to Brooke’s House, 17670 Technology Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740, brookeshouse.org/donate/; or The Gatehouse, 8 N. Queen St., 5th Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603, gatehouse.org/donate/.
