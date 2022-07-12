Kevin M. Winland Sr., 68, entered into rest on Friday July 8, 2022, at Hershey Medical Center.
He was born August 20, 1953, in St. Mary’s, West Virginia, the son of the late Denton and Norma Jean (Riggs) Winland.
Kevin retired from Kenneco Oil Co. working as a delivery person and furnace repairman. He was a member of Littlestown Eagles and the McSherrystown Home Association. He loved Nascar, and was a Kevin Harvick fan. He also loved the New England Patriots, and his antique Wheel Horse lawn mowers.
Kevin is survived by a son, Kevin M. Winland Jr. and his wife Cindy; two grandsons, Brandon Winland and Ryan Winland; a brother, Malcolm Winland and his wife Debra; his life partner of 18 years Suellen Lee; and his beloved dog, Patches.
The service and burial will be at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. 2114 W. Market St., York, is assisting with arrangements.
