Carolyn Taylor Weaver, age 90, of Aspers, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Carolyn was born November 8, 1931, in Biglerville, a daughter of Bruce and Myrtle Orner Taylor.
Carolyn graduated from Biglerville High School in 1949. She worked at Zeigler Bros. Inc. from January of 1967 to July of 1977. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Arendtsville, for 76 years and served on the church consistory for two terms, 1973-1977 and 1984-1987. She was a den mother for Cub Scout Troop 75, Aspers.
Carolyn was married to George W. Weaver Jr. for 59 years. George passed away January 19, 2010. They have five children: one daughter, Brenda Lou Deardorff and husband Keith, Aspers; four sons, Gregory George Weaver and wife Linda of Westfield, N.J., Douglas Lee Weaver and wife Bonnie of Aspers, Michael Allen Weaver and wife Laura of Aspers, and Timothy Taylor Weaver and wife Kim of Gettysburg.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Reba Robinson, Salem, Ill., and Marian Reaver, Gettysburg; and two brothers, Ralph and Carl Taylor of Biglerville.
Carolyn was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She has 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Carolyn’s big smile, quick wit and boundless energy will be missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at Zion United Church of Christ, 3 Gettysburg St., Arendtsville. Rev. Heather Kurtz will be officiating on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. The family is kindly requesting all who attend to please wear a mask. Masks will be provided if needed. Private interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Serving as pallbearers will be grandchildren, Joshua Deardorff, Matthew Deardorff, Ryan Weaver, and Christopher Weaver.
Memorial donations may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
