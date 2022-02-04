David L. Moulton, 74, of Scarborough, Maine and formerly of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Jan. 26, 2022, at Kennebunk, Maine, Center for Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born on September 7, 1947, in Portland and passed away after several years of declining health. David was the son of Irving R. Moulton and Dorothy M. (Mitchell) Moulton of Scarborough.
While David did not remain in Maine, it continued to be a passion for him. He became a collector of anything Maine, including shirts, paintings, prints, stamps, and even a tie tack made from moose poop.
David graduated from Scarborough High School in 1965. Activities he participated in included the following: band, ski club, drama, and the Latin and French clubs. His senior year he was voted class clown. David received his bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Maryland in December of 1976 and a master of arts degree in management and supervision from Central Michigan University in August of 1979.
David’s active duty in the U.S. Army began in April of 1968 and continued until 1980, during which this time he served about a year and a half from 1970 to 1972 as an intelligence advisor in Vietnam. While there he was awarded a Soldiers Medal, an award involving personal hazard or danger and the voluntary risk of life under conditions not involving conflict with an armed enemy. He saved members of his Military Assistance Command (MACV) advisory team from an attempted friendly fire incident.
As a captain in the U.S. Army, he was stationed at Fort George Meade, Maryland, as chief/commander of the Investigations Processing Detachment from 1973 to 1976. In 1983, he began working as a security specialist at NASA in Greenbelt, Maryland, from which he later retired as the security director.
David continued to volunteer for their monthly newsletter for many years. In 1990, when David was president of the Maine State Society, he was presented with their Big “M” award at a large ceremonial dinner. He was recognized that evening for the dozen years he helped organize and promote the activities of the society. He was one of the first society members to volunteer for what eventually became Wreaths Across America, volunteering to help lay wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.
He made many close friends among the people he met while at NASA and other places he worked over the years. Those he met found him smart, trustworthy, kind, brave, helpful and having a wonderful sense of humor (mostly dry).
After his retirement he moved to Lake Heritage in Gettysburg, and joined The Lake Heritage Fishing Club where for many years he served as the secretary. He also volunteered to drive folks to medical and other appointments for the Office for Aging. In addition to his love of Maine objects, he also collected anything postal and displayed the items which included First Day Covers, small statues, and comics which he framed.
David was predeceased by his parents. He leaves behind his sister, Patricia A. Marquis of Scarborough; his niece, Kathleen M. Ruel and her husband Matt of Sydney, Maine; his nephew Scott D. Marquis of Kennebunk; his nephew Craig A. Marquis of Hoboken, N.J.; great-nephews, Joshua Marquis, Zachary Ruel, Lucas Marquis, and Nathan Ruel; and great-niece Hannah Marquis.
A memorial service will be held during the summer, with a date to be determined. Burial will be with his parents at Dunstan Cemetery in Scarborough. Funeral services are being respectfully handled by Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the veteran’s organization of your choice or to the West Scarborough United Methodist Church.
A message may be left on the Hobbs website at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
