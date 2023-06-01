Raymond Francis Hennessey, 92, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born January 23, 1931, in Patton, Pa., the son of the late Francis Hennessey and Cora Hennessey (Warner). Ray is survived by his wife, Josephine Angela Hennessey (Engbert).
Mr. Hennessey was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. He graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received a master’s degree from Penn State University. Ray was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the US Army as a radio operator stationed in Japan.
For 27 years he taught junior and senior high school in Bedford, Pa. His subjects were biology, earth science and geography. Following his retirement from teaching, he was employed at USAMRIID, Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., as a genetic engineer laboratory technician. Throughout his life, Ray was also a licensed realtor, particularly in the Bedford area.
He loved the outdoors and was an avid sports fan. Ray was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He lived the motto “for God, Family and Country” and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hennessey is survived by six children, Joseph Hennessey and his wife Nilsa Loyo-Berrios of Ellicott City, Md., Mary Welsh and her husband Louis of Gettysburg, Gerella Matheos and her husband George of Lakeland, Fla., John Hennessey and his wife Maeghan of Norman, Okla., Theresa Neatrour and her husband Douglas of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Carmella Hennessey of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; along with a sister, Virginia and her husband Dr. Anthony Mosca of Harrisburg, Pa. He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Hennessey; a brother, Timothy Hennessey; and a sister, Donna Nestor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 16, 2023, from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a viewing on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and on Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
